|
|
Earl E. McDaniel, of Penrose, CO passed away on September 7, 2019 at Hildebrand Care Center in Canon City. He was born in Delta County, CO on August 13, 1932 to Joe and Margaret McDaniel. Earl's talents included mechanics, welding and rebuilding antique tractors. He is survived by his children, Earlene (Rob) Heun, Dirk (Anita) McDaniel, Ellen (Shane) Sutherland, Becky (Dave) Houston, Mike (Val) McDaniel, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine (Groy) and all five siblings. Memorial service, 3PM Friday, September 20, 2019, Holt Chapel of the Garden, Canon City, Colorado 81212. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Sept. 18, 2019