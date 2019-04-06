|
|
Earl Edward Nielson, of Canon City passed away March 29, 2019. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Margaret and John Nielson on March 4, 1951. Earl attended schools in the Cleveland and the St. Louis area. He graduated from Southwest Missouri State University in 1973. After graduation he traveled throughout Europe and then worked in Kansas City, MO for a short while. He joined his brother in Colorado in 1976 where the Nielson Dragos Engineering was established from 1976 to 1986 in Buena Vista. When the business closed Earl went to work in the health care field at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida for five years. From there he moved to Canon City and joined Centura Health Systems for 20 years retiring as Director of Imaging Technology. He was a leader in his field and passionate about delivering health care to rural areas through technology and innovation. While in Buena Vista he met and married Jill who survives him. During the Buena Vista years the Engineering Company sponsored an annual golf tournament in various mountain locales. These were raucous occasions and the subject of many conversations over the years. Earl belonged to the Rotary Club and many other professional organizations. Earl and his wife travelled extensively throughout the US and Canada. He was a sports enthusiast and particularly enjoyed gold and baseball. His greatest asset was his humor. Other adjectives used to describe him are warm, compassionate, honest and romantic. He loved his dogs and named all the squirrels in his back yard. He was an avid music lover. He is survived by his wife Jill; son, Jeff; brother, Chris (Heather); sister, Barb (Dave) sister-in-law, Jeanie; sister-in-law Karen (Joe); six "favorite" nieces and specials persons, Jessi (Michael) and Toby. Donations may be made in Earl's honor to the Fremont County Humane Society. At Earl's request no services will be held. Cremation has been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Apr. 6, 2019