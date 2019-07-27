|
|
On July 5th, 2019 Edith Heusel wife of late Harold Heusel passed in peace with loves one around her at the age of 94. Edith will be laid to rest with her 2nd husband Dolan Evel at Lakeside Cemetery. Funeral services will be held Friday August 2, 2019 at 1:00 pm At Wilson Almont Funeral Home 1449 S. 9th St. Canon City, Co 81212, after the service there will a procession to the Lakeside Cemetery in Canon City, CO. Then back to the Funeral home for a small reception.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on July 27, 2019