Edith Mae Masar passed away peacefully in her home on November 8, 2019. Edith was born on February 5, 1929 in Brainard, NE to parents Adolph and Mary Pytlik. Edith had one older brother Robert. She grew up in Brainard graduating valedictorian of her high school class in 1946. After high school she attended the College of Saint Mary in Omaha, NE where she received her teaching certificate. Edith met her husband Paul Anthony Masar in Omaha when they were cast in the play, Our Lady of Fatima. Edith continued her education at Creighton University graduating with her bachelor's degree in 1953. Paul and Edith were married on June 13, 1953 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Brainard, NE. Through the following years, Paul and Edith were blessed with eight children. They eventually settled in Canon City, CO in 1974 remaining there for the rest of their lives. She returned to college attending UCCS in Colorado Springs completing her master's degree in education in 1983. Edith spent many years teaching and substituting in the Canon City School District. She was active in St. Michael's Catholic parish where she contributed in writing the history of St. Michael's Church. She was also involved in the RCIA program and teaching catechism to young Catholics. Edith's love and commitment to her family and the church will be remembered for many years. Edith is survived by children: Paul R. (Sherry) of Colorado Springs, CO daughter-in-law Vicky of La Junta, CO, Mary (Rick) Estep of Anderson, MO, Teresa (Craig Prue) of Colorado Springs, CO, Thomas (Anita) of Penrose, CO, Catherine (Robb) Barban of Castle Rock, CO and Mark (Vicki) of Penrose CO; grandchildren, Laura, Colleen, Martin Ryon, Emily, Travis, Jared, Justin, Sarah, Laura, Hayden, Lane, Tristan, Aaron, Brandon, Cara, Bethany, Brandon and Brett Barban, Callie, Clay, Kaitlin; and eleven great-grandchildren; She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Paul; parents, Adolph and Mary Pytlik; brother Robert; sons Brian Michael and Martin Jerome; granddaughter Michelle; and grandson Brian. Rosary service will be at 5:30PM Tuesday, November 19, 2019, St. Michael's Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00AM Wednesday, November 20, 2019, St. Michael's Catholic Church with Father Jesse Perez as Celebrant. Flowers or donations may be sent to Holt Family Funeral Home, 806 Macon Ave., Canon City, CO 81212. Services have been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Nov. 15, 2019