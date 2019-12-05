|
Edna L. Jacobson passed away on November 30, 2019 at the age of 93 at home with her family at her side. Edna was born on October 22, 1926 to William A and M. Effie Meyer on a farm south of Bassett, Iowa. Edna attended schools in Charles City, Iowa. She worked for several photo studios in Charles City, tinting oil paintings black and white or sepia and white. She tinted many photos during World War II for our military. She later worked for Peerless Photo Finishing in Charles City which was a mail order business. She spent the rest of her life as a homemaker. On July 17, 1945 she married the love of her life Lyle E. Jacobson. They had a blessed marriage for 66 years. They had one adopted daughter, Roxanne. Edna looked forward to her daily visits at the donut shop for coffee, cake donut and lots of jokes. She lived for and loved her family especially her great-grandsons. Edna is survived by her daughter Roxanne Melcher; two granddaughters Misty (John) Vernetti and Jessica (Dave) Rathke; four great grandsons Cameron Schindehette, Levi Foster and the twins, Ethan and Austin Maxwell; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and her special nephew Donald Bortz. Edna was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers Byron and Delmer; three sisters Blanche, Irene, Refa and a baby sister that passed at birth. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Fremont Regional Hospice. Celebration of Life, 10AM Saturday, December 7, 2019, Holt Funeral Home, 806 Macon Ave., Canon City, CO 81212 with reception to follow. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Dec. 5, 2019