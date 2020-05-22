Edna Loraine Donohue passed away May 10, 2020 (Mother's Day). She was 96 years of age. Loraine was born January 10, 1924 in Glenwood Springs, CO to Edna (Baldauf) and Carl Norgaard of Edwards, CO. Loraine grew up on the Creamery Ranch, the family cattle ranch, in Edwards, CO and graduated from Eagle County High School, Gypsum, CO in 1943. After High School graduation, she moved to Denver and worked as a secretary. There she met Jack Donohue, who was stationed at Lowry Airforce Base. They were married on June 22, 1948 at Warren Methodist Church in Denver. They moved to Canon City, CO in 1962 after Jack retired from the Air Force. She was an active member of Eastern Star and United Methodist Church. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Jon Lohmer, her daughter-in-law, Kimberly Donohue, four grandchildren, six great grandchildren, three nieces and two nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, daughter, Jacqueline, son, Bruce, grandson, Patrick, great grandson, Ray, her parents, one brother and one sister. Memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church, Canon City, CO.

