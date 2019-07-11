|
Edwina "Eddie" Yellico left us on July 5, 2019 while in Hospice Care in Williamsburg, CO. She had been suffering from COPD and dementia. She was born in Pueblo, Colorado to Nellie and Edward Dolan on November 25, 1930. In her younger years she was very active in the Wetmore community and was involved in equestrian activities since childhood. She could always be found in the equestrian areas at the Colorado State Fair every year as she was friends with many people there from all over the state and the country. Eddie traveled all over the United States before making Pueblo, Colorado her home. In the late 1960's she purchased the Lone Pine Bar in Wetmore, CO but later sold it and married Dominic "Diamond" Yellico and became a housewife. She always stayed active and could be found nearly every day at the Wetmore General Store visiting with neighbors and giving out her unique wisdom to anyone who asked. She is survived by her children, Thomas Iovinella of Alamosa, Vince Iovinella of Fort Morgan and Connie Yellico of Wetmore; sister, Joyce Conger of Pueblo CO; grandchildren, Thomas (Krista) Iovinella, Miles (Reagan) Ioviella; great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews. Graveside service, 10AM Friday, July 12, 2019, New Hope Cemetery, Wetmore, CO on CR 19 with reception to follow at the Community Center in Wetmore CO. Services have been entrusted to Florence Mortuary. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on July 11, 2019