Eileen Gladys Oddo, 81, passed away February 2, 2020 in Canon City. She was born July 16, 1938 to James and Beatrice (Hollaway) Willmott in South Kingston, Rhode Island. She married Leonard F. Oddo, the love of her life in New Jersey and had two children. Eileen spent her working career in customer service, where she loved helping and interacting with people. After her retirement she moved to Canon City to be closer to her son's family. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Larry (Diane) Oddo, granddaughter Emily Oddo, all of Canon City, CO, granddaughter Melissa Oddo of Cocoa, FL; siblings Beatrice, Richard, Cheryl and Mary. She was predeceased by her parents, brother Kenneth Willmott, husband and son, Leonard J. Oddo. At her request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sangre De Cristo Hospice, 601 Greenwood Avenue, Canon City, CO 81212. Arrangements entrusted to Harwood Funeral Home.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Feb. 8, 2020