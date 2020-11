Or Copy this URL to Share

Eileen Rocchio-Comstock, 83, who grew up in Florence, CO, passed away Nov. 15, 2020 in Scottsbluff, NE. The funeral mass will be held at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Scottsbluff. Interment will be held at 1 PM on Wed., Nov. 25, 2020 at the Union Highland Cemetery in Florence, CO.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store