CAÑON CITY, CO - Dr. Elaine Anne Nowick, aged 70, died on January 28, 2018 after a brief battle with cancer. She was born in Denver, CO, on March 6, 1948 to Hardy and Anne (Kopic) Maytag. Upon graduation from high school, Elaine went on to study plant science and genetics, getting her Bachelor's degree from University of Colorado, Master's at Colorado State University, and PhD from Iowa State University. Elaine worked in plant genetics before taking a job as a professor of library science at the University of Nebraska. Elaine's love of plants drove her to research and compile information on native prairie plants while at the University of Nebraska. This research led to the publication of two books: "Historical Common Names of Great Plains Plants, Volume I: Historical Common Names" and "Historical Common Names of Great Plains Plants, Volume II: Scientific Names Index." This connection to plants carried over in her personal life as well, and Elaine was one of the founding members of the Nebraska Native Plant Society. She also restored 20 acres of prairie at her home in Nebraska. Elaine was an environmentalist and donated to many causes. She was a lover of animals and nature and enjoyed hiking her land in Colorado, where she returned several years ago, building a house on her family's homestead. She also enjoyed traveling sewing, knitting, music, reading, and building furniture. Over the past few years Elaine volunteered for CASA in Fremont County. She enjoyed her time working with children through the program. Her pride and joy was her only child, Matthew, with her first husband, Charles "Chuck" Nowick. Elaine found love again later in life and married Robert "Bob" Hill on Nov. 25, 1995. He preceded her in death. She is survived by her son Matthew (Michelle Phillips) Nowick, of Madison, WI her brother Steven Maytag, of Carnegie, PA, close cousin Charles Kopic, of Cañon City, CO and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Elaine was also preceded in death by her parents, her first husband and her close cousin Richard Kopic. A Celebration of Life will be held at her home west of Cañon City, in Webster Park, 2126 CO. RD. 3, Canõn City, CO. on May 5, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Nebraska Native Plant Society, Dr. David Sutherland, Treasurer, Department of Biology, University of Nebraska-Omaha, 6001 Dodge St., Omaha, NE 68182-0040 or Nature Conservancy, 4245 North Fairfax Dr., Suite 100, Arlington, Virginia 22203-1606.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Apr. 20, 2019