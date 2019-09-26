Home

Holt Family Funeral Home
806 E. Macon Avenue
Canon City, CO 81212
(719) 275-4113
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Holt Family Funeral Home
806 E. Macon Avenue
Canon City, CO 81212
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:30 PM
Skyline Ridge Nursing and Rehab Center Chapel
515 Fairview Ave
Canon City, CO
Elaine Ricketts Obituary
Charlotte Elaine Ricketts, born December 28, 1937 in Denver, Colorado and raised in Victor, Colorado peacefully passed away on September 21, 2019 in Canon City, Colorado. We honor Elaine, who gave her life being kind and helpful to those around her and dedicating herself to doing God's work. Her sharing stories, being a friend, inspiring those who needed someone was her God given talent. She touched many people's lives by creating and sharing poems and will be forever remembered by family and many friends. She is survived by her sister, Nancy Ella Galbraith; and many nieces, nephews and special friend, Janice. She was preceded death by her husband, Emery J. Ricketts; and brother, Donald E. McGowan. Visitation, 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM Thursday, September 26, 2019, Holt Funeral Home, 806 Macon Ave., Canon City, CO 81212. Memorial service, 2:30 PM Friday, September 27, 2019, Skyline Ridge Nursing and Rehab Center Chapel, 515 Fairview Ave., Canon City, CO 81212. Entombment will be at Mountain Vale Memory Gardens and Mausoleum. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Sept. 26, 2019
