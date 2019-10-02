|
Elaine May (Briggs) Yokom was born April 27, 1939 in Archer, Madison, Idaho to Elmer Briggs and Clea May Weekes. She passed away peacefully on Sept 28, 2019 at home with family present. She married R Lee "Pappy" Yokom on June 21, 1960 in the Idaho Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She attended Madison High School where she participated in Band, Choir & Volleyball. While raising her young children, she was a devoted homemaker. She enjoyed music and her hobbies included fishing, bowling & crafting. Her children, grandchildren & great-grandchildren were her pride & joy. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She is survived by her children, Elliott (Annette) Yokom, Eric Yokom, Della (Russell) Collins, Debbi Jo (David) Johnson, Waide Yokom, Charlene Wright; 11 grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; siblings, Madeline (Ed) Colburn, Lee James (Julie) Briggs, Larry Briggs; brother-in-law, James Dennis; along with numerous nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; two sisters; and one brother. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Sangre de Cristo Hospice. Viewing, 10AM, funeral service, 11:00AM Friday, October 4, 2019, LDS Chapel, 1435 Elm Ave. Cañon City, CO 81212 Interment will be at 1PM Monday, October 7, 2019, Fort Logan National Cemetery, Denver, CO. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Oct. 2, 2019