Elbert V. Fourtner, 89, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 in Canon City. He was born February 27, 1931 in Baca County, Colorado to A.C. and Sarah (Barnard) Fourtner. He moved to Canon City when he was in 7th grade. He graduated from CCHS in 1950. Elbert married Glennis Hess in September 1950. Four children followed, Robert (Debbie), Broken Arrow, OK, Janetta (John) Green, Owasso, OK, Marty (Amy) of Canon City, and Mike (Nichole) Pueblo West, CO. They all survive as well as 8 grandchildren, Becky, Jason, Sarah, Jared, Jolynda, Doug, Donna, and Andrea and 15 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Lois, and two brothers, Alva and Darrell Lee. Elbert was a big part of the home builders in Canon City for years, and his specialty was his finished cabinet work. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and raising his registered hereford cattle. Elbert was very involved with his children in 4-H and they were Family of the Year in 1978. Private family graveside service will be held at Lakeside Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Harwood Funeral Home.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Mar. 31, 2020