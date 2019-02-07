|
Eleanor Knopp, age 105, passed away at her home February 4, 2019. She was a lifetime resident of Canon City, Colorado, were she taught for 36 years. Eleanor was born October 15, 1913 to Fred and Clara (Smaller) Hammel in Canon City, Colorado. She married her first husband George Martin who was a WWII casualty on March 1, 1945. Five years later she would marry Harlan Knopp and together they would raise Gary Martin, her son. She always felt education was important and earned her degree in Home Economics often dropping out of school to earn enough money to pay for her schooling. After receiving her degree, she taught at Canon City High School, where she herself graduated in 1933. After retiring in the 1960s she traveled all over North America and saw many of the sights both here and in Canada. She was a member of the PEO AC Chapter and extremely involved at her church, United Presbyterian Church. She credits her healthy lifestyle and the love of her family and God for her long life. She was quoted to say "I loved my church. I loved my family and I loved my job. Whatever I was doing, I was happy." She is survived by her son, Gary (Georgia) Martin; grandsons, Richard (Debbie) Martin, Nolan (Nicole) Martin; granddaughter, Julia (Jeff) Schmidt; six great-grandchildren; and sister, Elsie Martin. She was preceded in death by her husbands George Martin, Harlan Knopp; and brothers, Fred and Harold Hammel. A memorial service will be held in her honor 11:00 a.m. Saturday February 9, 2019 at Wilson Funeral Home, 1449 S. 9th Street Canon City, Colorado 81212. Reception to follow. Memorial contributions may be made to Fremont Hospice, 1439 Main Street, Canon City, CO 81212. Services have been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019