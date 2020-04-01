|
Elizabeth (Betty) Stringari, age 98, went to be with her Lord on March 20, 2020. Betty was born March 16, 1922 in Canon City Co to John and Carmella Perna. She married Anthony Stringari on June 5, 1943. She and her husband, along with her brother and sister-in-law Nick and Molly Perna, owned and operated Rosedale Market from 1946 to 1981. Betty worked hard her whole life, was the best cook ever and her family always came first. Betty was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her 4 children; Charlotte Jones, Anthony Stringari (Karen), Betty Ann Vette, and Larry Stringari (Debbie). Betty is also survived by 11 grandchildren; Sherri (Mario) Rocha, Lisa (Tim) Criger, Mark Jones, Greg (Tammy) Stringari, Kurt (Shelly) Stringari, Shana (Larry) Earls, Nicole (Matt) Balazs, Michelle (Todd) Matia, Ryan (Megan) Vette, Nick (Chelsey) Stringari and Spencer Stringari. Also surviving are 18 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband on March 21, 1993. Betty had five sisters and three brothers who will be there to greet her in Heaven. Our comfort lies in remembering that she lived a full and good life and we thank God for the impact she had on the lives of her family and friends. She will be missed by all. There will be private services held. In lieu of flowers please make a memorial contribution to Loaves and Fishes. Services entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences,www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Apr. 1, 2020