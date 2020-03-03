|
Early Sunday morning our family lost one of the joys in our lives. Ella was born on a farm about eight mile from Abilene Kansas. Her father milked cows and sold milk and cream to the Eisenhower family. She was a life time member of the Rebecca Lodge and worked her way through the chairs to Nobel Grand. She worked at Merlino's Belvedere Restaurant for twenty-two years serving and making friends with so many people in Canon City, Pueblo, and Colorado Springs. Ella was proceeded in death by her husband Lloyd, her sons Gean and Kim and grandson Bill. Succeeding her is her son Larry, grandchildren Kristy, Kirk, Sami, Sam, and Tina. Six great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Ella's ashes will be scattered with her husbands on a ranch near Hillside Colorado. In keeping with her wishes there will be no services.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Mar. 3, 2020