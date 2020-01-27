|
Elnor Neva Chambers was born June 29, 1920 to Earnest and Catheryn (Sunday) Calkins in Norton, KS. She was the youngest of their seven children. She lived on a farm with her family until 1936, when the drought during the Dust Bowl caused it to be sold. The family then moved to Canon City, CO, where Elnor attended high school. Throughout her life starting at a very early age, Elnor gained fame with her lovely and powerful singing voice. She never lost this gift, and enjoyed singing with her sisters in church choirs, and musical productions In 1938 she married Harry Edwin Chambers. In 1950, with her husband and young son, Robert, she moved to Delta, CO, and a short time later, the family moved to Montrose. Elnor and Robert eventually moved to Denver, where she continued to live for many years. She supported her son and herself as a waitress and bartender. In the 1970's Elnor moved back to Canon City where she spent the next four decades of her life. Elnor enjoyed gardening and created beautiful flower displays on the property surrounding her home. She moved to Eckert, CO in 2014 to be close to family support. Elnor passed away January 12, 2020 after a short illness. She is survived by her son, Robert; daughter-in-law, Joan; grandson, Robert Jr., granddaughter, Genelle Joseph; great-grandson, Evan Chambers and great-granddaughter, Rachel Joseph; and sister, Dorothy Burd of Orleans, NE, age 104. Online condolences,www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Jan. 27, 2020