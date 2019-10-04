|
|
Eloy Arguello was born on November 9, 1939 in Roy, New Mexico. He passed away on September 30, 2019 in Florence at the age of 79. All who knew him knew he loved animals. He loved his cattle and the smell of cattle. He will always be remembered for branding, counting the cows, walking the fence, irrigating his land. He loved fishing camping and being in the hills. He was so thankful for everything he had. He was proud to have served in the United States Army. One of his highlights was being in Hawaii when it became a State. He was part of the Statehood Celebration. Years later, he was watching a documentary on the History Channel, and saw himself. If he was not building something or with the cows, he loved to bake bread. The house always smelled like fresh bread. My dear Daddy, your worries are over. Take off your gloves and put away your tools. Your home is now in heaven. God will take it from here. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Glenda; daughter, Paula; son-in-law Charles; two granddaughters, Dakotah and Jaidyn; one special buddy, Jack; sisters, Irene (Mike) Brewer of Rocky Ford, Colorado, Carmen (Danny) Ramirez of Rocky Ford, Colorado, and Annie (Mario) Grajeda of Crowley, Colorado. He was preceded in death by his parents, Juan and Madalena Lucero; brothers, Tino Lucero, Robert Lucero, Leo Arguello, Sam Arguello; sister, Martha Lopez; and brother-in-law Sifer Lopez. Viewing, 1PM Saturday, October 5, 2019, Memorial service, 2PM, Wilson's Funeral Home 1449 S. 9th Street, Canon City, CO Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Oct. 4, 2019