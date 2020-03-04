|
|
On February 26th, 2020, our precious father, son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend suffered a fatal heart attack. Eric was born June 4, 1976 in Cañon City, CO. He graduated from Canon City High School and the University of Southern Colorado. Eric was truly a good man. He had a huge heart, a love for anything that went fast, a fascination with science, and an easy manner that drew people to him. Peace- loving and tender-hearted, Eric sought always to help people in big and small ways. Above all, Eric was a fabulous father. His love for his children was fierce and unwavering. In addition to his daughter, Brooke Steinbach and son, Mason Steinbach, Eric is survived by his mother, Ann Steinbach, siblings Cathy Kendrick, Deb Steinbach (Cathy Crowley) and John Steinbach, niece Annalise Kendrick and nephew Ty Kendrick, numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Gerard Steinbach. Eric was all about connecting with others--family, friends, and even complete strangers. In that spirit, the family is foregoing a formal service and inviting those who had connections to Eric to reach out to one another and honor his memory in your own way and your own time. Above all, watch out for each other in the same way Eric has supported so many of us. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a cause that was close to his heart, The Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Mar. 4, 2020