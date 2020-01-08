|
Erika S. Pannke, 96, passed away on December 25, 2019, in Florence. Erika was born June 9, 1923 to Franz and Susanna (Baumer) Gabelier in Klagenfurt, Austria. She married Theodor L. Pannke on June 16, 1942 in Klagenfurt and they immigrated to the United States on August 13, 1953. They became naturalized US citizens on April 16, 1959. Erika loved to hike and read. She loved to feed the birds and squirrels and watch them play in the backyard. She truly loved life and thanked the Lord for every day she was given. Erika was an incredible person and she will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Erika is survived by her son, Gerd (Kim) Pannke, granddaughter Elizabeth (Adam) Westgate, and great grandchildren Jacob and Kaitlyn Westgate. Erika was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Theo, and her granddaughter Kristina Pannke. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11 at 10:00 am at the Shepherd of the Hills Church in Canon City.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Jan. 8, 2020