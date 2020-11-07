1/1
Ernest Wayne Rozell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernest Wayne Rozell, 84, passed away October 30th 2020. Ernest is survived by his wife of 63 years, Beverly; son, Randy Rozell (Marie), Ernie Rozell Jr, Kimberly Cuchares (Tony) and Kay Rozell; 8 grandvhildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Born and raised around Newkirk Oklahoma, Ernie spent a lot of his time hunting and fishing with his children. He served in Army right after High School then worked at Boeing Aircraft for a number of years until he joined the Iron Workers, where he retired after 35 years from Local 24 and 750. He was proud to have been involved with the installation of the Blast Door at NORAD Cheyenne MTN Complex and the Cadet Chapel at the United States Air Force Academy. No services at this time we will hold a celebration of life at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Nov. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved