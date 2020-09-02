Eual Atnip

Eual "Wayne" Atnip, a.k.a. "Pops", passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 20, 2020. He will live on through his children, Misty (Richard), Tina, Tammy, Pam, Robert; grandchildren, Caylin, Jayla, Victoria, Montana, Logan, Bije, and Derek. Wayne was a builder and went on to work in a factory. He loved fishing, sitting on the porch and spending time with his dogs. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Services entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

