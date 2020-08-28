1/
Evelyn Martinez
Evelyn L. Martinez, 90, passed away peacefully August 20, 2020 in Canon City, Colorado. She was born August 11, 1930 to Frank and Jennie (Muniz) Garcia in Portland, Colorado. On August 11, 1956 Evelyn was united in marriage to George Martinez, who preceded her in death. Evelyn is survived by her two daughters, Annette Martinez, Canon City, Anita (Tom) Masar, Penrose; grandchildren, Hayden Masar (Matt McDowall), Florence, Lane Masar, Penrose, Tristan Masar, Penrose; sister, Maxine (Cliff) Clause, Eunice, Louisiana; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her husband, George; her parents; brothers, Alfred, Rudy and Arnold Garcia. Recitation of the Rosary followed by Memorial Mass, St. Benedict's Catholic Church in Florence, Friday, September 4, beginning at 9:25am. Services have been entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
