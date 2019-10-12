Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holt Family Funeral Home
806 E. Macon Avenue
Canon City, CO 81212
(719) 275-4113
Resources
More Obituaries for Fannie Major
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fannie "Doris" Major

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fannie "Doris" Major Obituary
Fannie "Doris" Major, age 90, passed away October 3, 2019 in Canon City, Colorado. She was a nurse and homemaker, and longtime resident of Canon City. Doris was born December 11, 1928 in Eldorado, Oklahoma to Isaac and Fannie (Kinsey) Brownlow. She met and soon married Curtis Major in 1951 in Canon City. She worked as an LPN with Colorado Hospital until it closed and then became a stay at home mom and wife. Doris enjoyed drinking coffee and watching the birds out her window, especially the hummingbirds. She loved taking care of her family and making sure everything was clean and tidy for them. Family gatherings at her home were filled with great food, conversations and aggravation games and were enjoyed by all throughout the years. Doris is survived by her three children Randy (Margaret) Payne, Linda (Lon) Pennington, and Michael Major; grandchildren, Todd Pennington, Mabel Phillips-Pennington, and Sarah Payne; and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brothers and sisters. A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Lakeside Cemetery in Canon City, CO. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fannie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now