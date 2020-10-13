Fay(e) (Hartman) Dauel was born February 14, 1940 to Ruby and Oscar Hartman at Good Samaritan Hospital, Kearney NE. She graduated from Longfellow High School in Kearney. Fay met Bob in High School and they were married on June 8, 1958. They had one daughter Kim. Left to mourn her are her daughter Kim and favorite (only) Son -in-Law Mark, her 2 Grandsons Matthew (Brook) Huffington and David Huffington. She is also survived by her three great-grandchildren, Hayden, Cooper and Eugene. Her Grandsons and Great Grandchildren were the light of her life and in her eyes, could do no wrong. Fay is also survived by her brothers Dick, Dan (Bev) and Gary (Kathie). She felt fortunate that her nephew Adam and his family (Kristine, Stella and Oscar) were nearby and thought of Stella and Oscar as grandchildren. She counted Roger and Debbie Larsen and their two daughters Abby and Katie as family. She was preceded in death by her Husband Bob, her parents and brother Fred. She said "growing up with 4 brothers made me tough." Fay worked in a variety of roles throughout her life. These included waitressing at Grandpas Steakhouse, owning Fays Café in Pleasanton NE and leading de-tasslers in the NE summers. Her favorite jobs included cooking at PHS with her dear friends and working in Social Work at PCC, Canon City CO. She said her last job was her favorite -working at Sangre de Cristo Community Care as the Volunteer Coordinator for Hospice West
. Fay loved her family and friends and was happiest when her home was filled with them and their love and laughter. Her Holiday tables were always perfectly set--including assigned seating! She loved decorating her home for the change in seasons and all the Holidays. Fays Memorial Service will be held at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 801 N. Sheridan, Canon City CO on Thursday October 15th at 10:30 a.m. COVID Restrictions will be followed, including social distancing and requiring masks. The family suggests memorials to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church or Sangre de Cristo Community Care. The family is so grateful to the staff at St. Thomas More Hospital for the tender, compassionate and knowledgeable care they provided her. She said over and over "they couldn't be any better." She taught us how to live and now how to die--and now she has left us with a hole in our hearts. Harwood funeral home entrusted with arrangements.