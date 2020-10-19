Felix DelMonte Jr. passed away October 15, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was born July 7, 1931 in Florence, Colorado to Felix and Caroline (Cornella) DelMonte. Felix served in the United States Navy from 1950 to 1954. During that time, he earned the Navy Unit Commendation, Korean Service, United Nations Defense and Good Conduct medals. His most significant duty assignment was on the USS Defense AM 317, where he was in charge of the engine room. This experience qualified him for a job at Cummins Power in Denver, where he was employed for over 30 years. Felix is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Phyllis; sisters, Rose Marie Bryant, Evelyn (Dom) Petry, Carolyn (Don) Calhoun; sister-in-law, Lorraine DelMonte; several nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his brother, Emanuel DelMonte and parents, Felix and Caroline DelMonte. Graveside service with military honors, 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 21, Union Highland Cemetery, Florence Colorado. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Suncrest Hospice of Colorado, 7660 Goddard St. #100, Colorado Springs, CO 80920. Services have been entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

