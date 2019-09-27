|
|
Fern Minty was born Fern J. Westlake in Evergreen, Colorado on January 5, 1932. She grew up amid the Great Depression with six brothers and sisters. Her father worked hard to make ends meet by driving trucks and holding other jobs, and as the children grew, they took part-time jobs to help support the family, including Fern, who eventually quit the 9th grade for a full-time job at a drugstore in Denver. In time, Fern married U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Melvin G. Minty, and together, they grew their family and remained married for more than 50 years. Fern's four beloved sons Ron (Connie) Minty, Mike Minty, Steve Minty and Chip (Sandy) Minty were the most important part of her world. She taught them to know Jesus, work hard and to treat others with respect and consideration. Fern had many jobs over the years. She was a department store clerk; she ran a day-care service, owned and operated a gas station and travel trailer business. She also managed two ice cream stores and oversaw production units at two manufacturing facilities. But to Fern, those were just side jobs she held while pursuing her primary purpose of being a mother to her four boys, a role she was devoted to her entire life. Fern's granddaughter, Kate Minty, summed it up best, "Grandma raised four outstanding men and created a family line to be proud of." Throughout her life, Fern lived in many places, including Great Britain, California, Nebraska, Wyoming, Texas and Oklahoma. Ultimately, Fern and Mel returned to Colorado settling in Canon City. Mel passed away in 2002, and Fern continued to enjoy life in Colorado until she passed on Tuesday. Fern is survived by her younger brother, Ernie (Janie) Westlake; three sons; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband and one son, Steve. Memorial service, 11:30 AM Monday, September 30, 2019, Holt Funeral Home, 806 Macon Ave., Canon City, CO. In addition to flowers please make memorial contributions in Fern's name to Loaves and Fishes, 241 Justice Center Rd., Canon City, CO 81212. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Sept. 27, 2019