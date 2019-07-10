|
Florence Marie Burke, age 88 passed away on January 20, 2019. She was born in Forgan, Oklahoma on February 26, 1930 to Roy and Ruth (Weir) Raupe. She is survived by her sons, Gary D. (Vickie) Alley, Robert (Elizabeth) Alley; daughters, Kim Hamm and Wendy Alley; brothers, Wayne (Lori) Raupe, Norman (Janet) Raupe; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and countless other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Darrell Alley. Celebration of Life, 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at Wilson Funeral Home 1449 S. 9th Street, Canon City, Colorado 81212. Services have been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on July 10, 2019