Wilson Funeral Home
1449 South 9th Street
Canon City, CO 81212
(719) 275-3372
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Wilson Funeral Home
1449 South 9th Street
Canon City, CO 81212
Forrest Tincher Obituary
Forrest "Butch" Tincher died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on March 5th, 2019 in Florence, CO. at the age of 67. A funeral is scheduled for Saturday, March 9th at 11:00 a.m. at Wilson Funeral Home, with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Butch's life. Flowers and condolences may be sent to 1449 S. 9th St., Canon City, CO. Services have been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Mar. 9, 2019
