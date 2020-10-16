Frances Ayala Cordova passed away on October 12, 2020, only two days after celebrating her 90th birthday, and following a lengthy illness. She was born on October 10, 1930 to Nicholas and Guadalupe Ayala. She married Leo Cordova on July 3, 1951. She was preceded in death by her parents; her grandparents; her husband, Leo; their son, Richard Paul; their grandson, Aaron Kay; her sisters, Beatrice, Concepción, and Susie; her brothers, Simon and Urban; son-in-law, Chris Kay. Frances is survived by her children, Theresa Cordova, Vincent Cordova, Joseph (Kelly) Cordova, Christina Kay, Patrick (Jeanne) Cordova and Catherine (Jeffrey) Martinez; 32 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; brothers, Nick Ayala, Frank Ayala, Chris Ayala; sister, Lupe Cortez; and numerous nephews and nieces. Frances was a lifetime member of St. Benedict Catholic Church and was active in the Altar and Rosary Society, Ladies of Mary, Joy of Life prayer group, Rosary Ministry and the Spanish Choir. She was also a member of the San Juan Bautista Cemetery Association and the VFW Women's Auxiliary. She worked at the Saint Joseph Hospital in Florence as a dietitian and a Head Start teacher in Canon City for many years. Above all, her greatest joy came from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as her niece, Susie Ramirez, and particularly during her illness and blindness, Dolores Valdez and Nancy Floyd. Services will be held at St. Benedicts Catholic Church in Florence, Colorado on Saturday, October 17th, 2020. Rosary will begin at 9:15 a.m. followed by mass at 10:00 a.m. with burial following at Union Highland Cemetery.

