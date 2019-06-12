|
|
Francisco (Frank) Rudolpho Wilson lost his courageous battle against cancer on May 30, 2019, in Littleton, Colo. at the home of his eldest daughter, Athena Wilson. Frank was preceded in his death by his father and mother, Tomas and Barbara Wilson; brothers, Thomas Wilson and Charlie Wilson; and sister, Sadie Wilson. He is survived by his siblings, Beatrice Ornelas, Johnny (Sue) Wilson, Sara Herrera, Joe Wilson, Delia (Abraham) Real, Mary Gallegos, Steve (Toni) Wilson; his children, Athena Wilson, Lani (Ray) Puga, Paul (Ann) Wilson, Francisco Wilson, and Cassiddee Wilson. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Those of us close to Frank recognize that he had the heart of an entertainer. When he wasn't playing his guitar and singing, he could still be found being the life of the party. He loved to make us laugh and constantly surrounded himself with friends and family. His passions included fishing, playing horseshoes, working on his car, and watching the Denver Broncos. He had a special way with the young children of our family - they absolutely adored him, as he adored them. Frank was a highly skilled bricklayer. Driving around the entirety of the Front Range and into the mountains of Colorado, you can see many structures he helped build. In fact, he was part of the crew that built Coors Field, and you can find his name on a special contributors plaque located inside the ballpark near the Rockpile. Services will be held at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 2190 S. Sheridan Blvd, Denver, Colo. 80219, on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 12:00PM. The family would like to invite you to a Celebration of Life to be held at Robert Eaton Water's Edge Park, 12819 W Coal Mine Ave. Littleton 80127, immediately following services.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on June 12, 2019