Frank Garcia, of Penrose CO passed away peacefully in his home on June 26, 2020. Frank was born August 21, 1931 in Los Alamos, New Mexico to Frank and Genoveva Garcia. Frank married the love of his life Vera Crespin on Oct 21, 1949. Frank loved working on his farm and was a very devoted Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. He was Catholic and very devoted to our Lord Jesus Christ. He loved spending time with his family and would help everyone he could. He was a very hard worker, he worked at Norad, Aiforce Academy and was an iron worker in Colorado Springs. Frank was a cowboy at heart, had a great sense of humor and very fun to be around. Always had a smile on his face! Frank is preceded in death by his wife Vera Garcia, brother Al Garcia and brother Bob Garcia. Frank is survived by his children, Cathy (Dale) Straley, Ray (Linda) Garcia, Anna (Joe) Trujillo, John (Tammy) Garcia and Frank (Kim) Garcia, numerous grandchildren. Frank is also survived by his sisters, Josephine (Neil) Oberg, Maria Torres, Adelina Esquebel, Lucy Mestas, Ann Henager, Rose (Phil) Amaya, Debbie (Dan) Lucero. We love you Dad! God bless you and may God keep you forever in his arms, in Jesus name, Amen. A memorial mass will be held at 9:20am, Friday, July 24, 2020 at St. Benedict's Catholic Church, 622 W 2nd St, Florence, CO. Reception will follow at the Parish Hall. Arrangements entrusted to Harwood Funeral Home. Our thanks and hearts go out to Sangre De Cristo Hospice!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store