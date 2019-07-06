|
|
Frank Trujillo was born on September 30, 1926 in Maxwell, New Mexico; he passed away on July 1, 2019 in Canon City, Colorado. Frank was 92 years old at his time of passing, the date he passed was the 68th anniversary of his marriage to his wife Lucy, and he was ready to once again be with her. Frank married Lucy Garcia on July 1, 1951 in Raton, New Mexico; they were married for 67 years. They met while working at a ranch outside of Raton, New Mexico. He would tell the story of when they met, she was hanging out laundry and he was looking at her while walking; the cover was removed from the septic tank and he fell in head first... He joked and said that is when he was baptized, that story always made everyone laugh. They moved to Florence, Colorado after he served in the US Army. In Florence he found work at the local mining companies. He was employed at Cedar Ridge, Newlin Creek, retiring from Twin Pine Coal Company. After work he enjoyed working with his cattle and riding his paint horse, in addition he enjoyed raising and caring for his garden. Frank remembered the depression when food was scarce; they always had large family meals, offering a meal to whomever stopped past their home. He never met a stranger; he always had a friendly hello and a story to tell. He is survived by his children, Barbara (Mark) Smithey of Fort Collins, CO; Frank (Janet) Trujillo of Flowering Branch, GA; Charles (Paula) Trujillo of Canon City, CO; son-in-law, Cliff Thompson of Florence, CO; grandchildren, Lisa (Wil Hayes) Willey, Mike (Wendy) Carpenter, Chris Thompson, Dakotah and Jaidyn Trujillo. Great Grand Children Ryan, Matthew, Emilee Willey; Makaila, Michael, Anthony, Allissa and Joslyn Carpenter; Kaleb Howell and Marley Jett. Frank was preceded in death by his daughter Vera Thompson, his wife Lucy Trujillo and special friends Budgie Fazzino and Joe Carpine. He would comment that "it is hard to have your younger family and friends pass before you". The family would like to thank the staff at Skyline Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation for the care that was provided to Frank and Lucy during their sunset years, he was always grateful for the attention the staff provided "they were all very nice and respectful, we always had plenty to eat..." and the staff at Holt Funeral Home for the care they provided for Vera, Lucy and Frank. Funeral service, 10AM Monday, July 8, 2019, Wilson's Funeral Home with viewing one hour prior. Burial to follow at Lakeside Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on July 6, 2019