Fred Terrell Batson, of Canon City, Colorado went to be with our Lord on August 26, 2019. Fred was born on November 15, 1933 in Pueblo, CO to Francis Orlen and Una Fae (Smith) Batson. On March 1, 1957 Fred married Louise Fay Nelms in Raton, NM. He served in the United States Army in the 8125th Sentry Dog Detachment. After retiring in 1996 from DOC, he spent time golfing, served on the Fremont Sanitation District and Colorado Prison Museum Boards. He is survived by wife, Fay Batson; children, Rhonda Batson, Terrell (Brenda) Batson; grandchildren, Breanne, Jenifer, Andrew (Leslie), Bradley (Crystal); great-grandchildren, Mason, Gavin, Easton, Brice, Baylor and Brennen; sisters-in-law, Melva Batson and Betty LeVesque; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Fred was preceded by both parents, Orlen and Una Fae Batson; brother, Sidney Batson and sister, Ina Mae Bigner. Memorial service, 10AM Tuesday, September 3, 2019, Holt Chapel of the Garden, 806 Macon Ave., Canon City, Colorado 81212 with inurnment to follow at Lakeside Cemetery. We would like to give a special thank you to all of the wonderful caring staff at Bruce McCandless Veterans Community Living Center. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Aug. 29, 2019