Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holt Family Funeral Home
806 E. Macon Avenue
Canon City, CO 81212
(719) 275-4113
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Holt Family Funeral Home
806 E. Macon Avenue
Canon City, CO 81212
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Batson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred Batson


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fred Batson Obituary
Fred Terrell Batson, of Canon City, Colorado went to be with our Lord on August 26, 2019. Fred was born on November 15, 1933 in Pueblo, CO to Francis Orlen and Una Fae (Smith) Batson. On March 1, 1957 Fred married Louise Fay Nelms in Raton, NM. He served in the United States Army in the 8125th Sentry Dog Detachment. After retiring in 1996 from DOC, he spent time golfing, served on the Fremont Sanitation District and Colorado Prison Museum Boards. He is survived by wife, Fay Batson; children, Rhonda Batson, Terrell (Brenda) Batson; grandchildren, Breanne, Jenifer, Andrew (Leslie), Bradley (Crystal); great-grandchildren, Mason, Gavin, Easton, Brice, Baylor and Brennen; sisters-in-law, Melva Batson and Betty LeVesque; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Fred was preceded by both parents, Orlen and Una Fae Batson; brother, Sidney Batson and sister, Ina Mae Bigner. Memorial service, 10AM Tuesday, September 3, 2019, Holt Chapel of the Garden, 806 Macon Ave., Canon City, Colorado 81212 with inurnment to follow at Lakeside Cemetery. We would like to give a special thank you to all of the wonderful caring staff at Bruce McCandless Veterans Community Living Center. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now