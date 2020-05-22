Frederic "Butch" Marvin Harding Jr., 64 of Cañon City, died peacefully May 18, 2020, surrounded by family and friends after succumbing to his battle with cancer for 13 years. He was born in Cañon City, Colorado in 1956 to Fred and Doris Harding. Butch was an avid bowler, golfer, and classic car enthusiast, owning and restoring a 1967 Camaro RS/SS and a 1970 SS Chevelle during his later years. He was a master mechanic and was eager to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He possessed the ability to excel at anything he put his mind to. As a loyal employee of Portland/Holcim/Holnam, he worked his way through the ranks over 41 years, from 1974-2015. His final title was Senior Process Planning Specialist. Butch is survived by his wife Doreen, his father; Fred Harding Sr., siblings; Jim (Terri) Harding, Kathy (Kelley) Cumbie, Kenny Harding, and Tom (Brandie) Harding, his two daughters with Patti Linam; Kim (Rick) Henninger, and Shelly Harding, stepchildren; Kevin, Bryan, and Brandon Weise and Beth (Matt) Quereau, grandchildren; Alaina and Shelby Swan, Kylie and Breanna Henninger. great-grandson; Andrew, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother Doris Harding. He made a lasting impression in the hearts of all who knew him and his memory and stories will forever be cherished. Due to current circumstances, services are undetermined at this time. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

