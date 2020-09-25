1/1
Gary Gatzke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Lee Gatzke, age 81, passed away September 21, 2020 in Canon City, with family by his side. He was born July 24, 1939 in Racine, Wisconsin to Leonard and Florence (Wallace) Gatzke. Gary served in the United States Navy from 1956 to 1962. He was stationed on the USS Vance and USS Brister, as well as the USNOTS, China Lake, California. In 1985, Gary married his wife, Mary, in Florence, Colorado. Together, they owned and operated the Florence Service Center on Main Street, from 1983 to 1995. He was a talented artist and provided much joy to others with his cartoon drawings, as well as his beautiful oil paintings. Gary was known for his wonderful sense of humor and the ability to light up a room, wherever he went. He loved camping, fishing and spent many years with his wife, Mary, camping in the mountains of Colorado, his great love. His last working years were spent at Litz Auto Parts in Canon City. He is survived by his sons, Greg (Kember) Gatzke, Gery Gatzke; stepson, John (Holly) Holler; step-daughter, Cynthia Bean; grandchildren, Dawn (Phillip) Johansen, Dewey (Shelly) Bean, Mary Holler, Marie Holler; and great-grandsons, Andrew and Anthony Johansen. Gary was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary; stepson, Robert Holler and son-in-law, Dewey C. Bean. At his request, there will be only happy memories from friends and family. Services have been entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holt Family Funeral Home
806 E. Macon Avenue
Canon City, CO 81212
(719) 275-4113
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Holt Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved