Gary Gatzke

Gary Lee Gatzke, age 81, passed away September 21, 2020 in Canon City, with family by his side. He was born July 24, 1939 in Racine, Wisconsin to Leonard and Florence (Wallace) Gatzke. Gary served in the United States Navy from 1956 to 1962. He was stationed on the USS Vance and USS Brister, as well as the USNOTS, China Lake, California. In 1985, Gary married his wife, Mary, in Florence, Colorado. Together, they owned and operated the Florence Service Center on Main Street, from 1983 to 1995. He was a talented artist and provided much joy to others with his cartoon drawings, as well as his beautiful oil paintings. Gary was known for his wonderful sense of humor and the ability to light up a room, wherever he went. He loved camping, fishing and spent many years with his wife, Mary, camping in the mountains of Colorado, his great love. His last working years were spent at Litz Auto Parts in Canon City. He is survived by his sons, Greg (Kember) Gatzke, Gery Gatzke; stepson, John (Holly) Holler; step-daughter, Cynthia Bean; grandchildren, Dawn (Phillip) Johansen, Dewey (Shelly) Bean, Mary Holler, Marie Holler; and great-grandsons, Andrew and Anthony Johansen. Gary was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary; stepson, Robert Holler and son-in-law, Dewey C. Bean. At his request, there will be only happy memories from friends and family. Services have been entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

