Gary Martin, age 74, quietly passed away in his home on February 9, 2019. Gary was born in Cañon City, Colorado on June 12, 1944 to George and Eleanor (Hammel) Martin. A lifelong resident of Canon City, he graduated from Cañon City High School in 1962. During his school years, he gained a love of ranching while working for Nate Patton. After high school, Gary moved to Ft. Collins to study forestry. In 1965, he married Georgia Gribble from Hartsel, Colorado; daughter of George and Clydia (Raybell) Gribble. Gary went to work for the Cotter Corporation where he was employed as a laboratory chemist for 12 years. Because of his love of ranching and animals, in 1978 Gary relocated his family of five to the Nate Patton Ranch where he worked for the next 37 years. Gary loved all aspects of both commercial and registered herd ranching; from putting up hay and fixing fence, to calving season and keeping a purebred herd pure. Gary always had an eye for just the right bull. Gary savored the great outdoors where he loved to team rope, hunt, fish, camp, and search for arrowheads. Gary raised his family in the ranching ways and was a good friend, as well as neighbor, to many. All who were close to him understood his internal echo: "I am who I am". However, it was the animals under his care which seemed to know his unique spirit best - "Until one has loved an animal, a part of one's soul remains unawakened" -Anatole France. Gary was a rancher who knew every cow. Gary is survived by his wife Georgia; children, Richard (Debbie) Martin, Julia (Jeff) Schmidt, Nolan (Nicole) Martin; six grandchildren; as well as his aunt Elsie Martin. He was preceded in death by his father George Martin, a casualty of WWII; step father Harlan Knopp and mother, Eleanor Knopp, all from Cañon City. A memorial service officiated by both Mike Shields, Jr. and Sr. from Westcliffe will be held in Gary's honor at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, Feb. 15th, at Wilson Funeral Home, 1449 South 9th Street, Cañon City, Colorado 81212. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Colorado Cattlemen's Association, 8833 Ralston Road Arvada, CO 80002. Services have been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Feb. 13, 2019