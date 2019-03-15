Home

Gary Tomsick


Gary Tomsick
1954 - 2019
Gary Tomsick Obituary
Gary L. Tomsick passed away March 12, 2019. He was born March 6, 1954 in Pueblo, CO to Charles and Dorothy Tomsick. He attended Custer County High School (CCHS) in Westcliffe and graduated from Southern Colorado State College (now Colorado State University Pueblo). After receiving his teaching certificate, Gary returned to CCHS to teach welding and auto shop. He was also head of school transportation. In 2000 he became the Transportation Supervisor for Pueblo School District #60 and held this position until he retired. Gary is survived by two children, Carey Burden of Cypress, TX and Jeremy Tomsick of Canon City; one grandchild, Chandler; brother, David Tomsick of Franktown, CO; and aunt, Marion Cowley Savage of Pueblo. Funeral Service, 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 16 at Wilson Funeral Home, 1449 S. 9th Street in Canon City. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Mar. 15, 2019
