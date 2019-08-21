Home

Holt Family Funeral Home
806 E. Macon Avenue
Canon City, CO 81212
(719) 275-4113
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Holt Chapel of the Garden
806 Macon Ave.
Canon City,, CO
Interment
Following Services
ountain Vale Cemetery
Canon City., CO
Geneva Garoutte Obituary
Geneva Fay (Lewis) Garoutte, age 81, passed away August 16, 2019 in Pueblo, Colorado. Geneva was born in Florence, CO to Wilbur and Verdie Lewis. Geneva is survived by her children, Linda (Don) Maqnino, Cheryl Garoutte, Gail (David) Ellis; grandchildren, Devin Magnino, Curtis Magnino, Renee Lee, Kyle Gardner, Riley (Anthony) Ellis-Beach, Sean Ellis; great-grandchildren, Colt Lamborn, Asher Beach, Shelby Lee; sisters, Wilma Munson, Lola Davies, Vera (Jim) Kite along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Garoutte; brothers, Paul Lewis, Earl Lewis and sisters, Mae Brassea and Juanita Acton. Memorial service, 1:00PM Friday, August 23, 2019, Holt Chapel of the Garden, 806 Macon Ave., Canon City, CO 81212. Interment to follow at Mountain Vale Cemetery, Canon City. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Aug. 21, 2019
