1/1
George H. Phillips
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George H. Phillips beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away on October 15, 2020 at the age of 71. Born to Martha and Floyd Phillips on January 8, 1949 in Colorado Springs, Co. Most of his childhood spent on family ranch in Elbert, Co. Joined the military and retired after 22 years of services. Survived by his wife of 25 years, Loretta Phillips; one daughter, Jamie (Sam) Blair; three stepchildren, Danetta (Trevor) Gherna, Rebecca Swift, Joseph (Diana) Fitzgerald; and one sister, Lois (Larry) Walker; 12 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Nancy Phillips and Pat Dyer. We would like to thank Center Care/Frontier Hospice for their excellent care and support. Services have been entrusted to Return to Nature. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Oct. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 23, 2020
Loretta, I am so sorry for your loss! Sending big hugs and prayers for you and your family.
Lorrie Embleton
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved