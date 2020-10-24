George H. Phillips beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away on October 15, 2020 at the age of 71. Born to Martha and Floyd Phillips on January 8, 1949 in Colorado Springs, Co. Most of his childhood spent on family ranch in Elbert, Co. Joined the military and retired after 22 years of services. Survived by his wife of 25 years, Loretta Phillips; one daughter, Jamie (Sam) Blair; three stepchildren, Danetta (Trevor) Gherna, Rebecca Swift, Joseph (Diana) Fitzgerald; and one sister, Lois (Larry) Walker; 12 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Nancy Phillips and Pat Dyer. We would like to thank Center Care/Frontier Hospice for their excellent care and support. Services have been entrusted to Return to Nature. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store