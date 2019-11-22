|
George E. Lengrand, Sr., 69, was eternally healed on November 7, 2019 after years of battling cancer. He was born on January 20, 1950 in Baltimore, MD to Emil and Jean Lengrand. His family moved to Pueblo, CO when he was 2 yrs old. He was in ROTC in high school and joined the army after graduation at the age of 18. He served in Vietnam where he received a bronze star. He also served in the Army Reserves, National Guard and Air Force Reserves. He was married to the late Sharon (Burnham) Lengrand for 42 yrs and is now reunited with her. He is survived by his children, Eugene (Connie) Fix, George Lengrand, Jr and Sandra (Tom) Samples, 14 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Services will be held Saturday, November 23, 3pm at Calvary Baptist Church, 1415 Elm Ae, Canon City, CO
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Nov. 22, 2019