Geraldine Lucille Lindahl, 94, of Canon City, Colorado, passed away on July 2, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living in Highlands Ranch, CO. Gerrie, as family and friends knew her, was born to John and Rose Biallas, on July 3, 1924 in Royalton, MN and moved to Pontiac, MI at an early age. She subsequently moved to Canon City, CO in 1952. Like so many from her generation, Gerrie worked in manufacturing during WW II. Later, she held various administrative office positions, such as Fremont National Bank, before embarking on a life-long, rewarding career with the US Bureau of Land Management. Before retiring in 1981, Gerrie held the position of Chief Division of Administration for the BLM. Along the way, Gerrie was an early pioneer in promoting women's rights and gender equality within the US Federal Government. In her spare time, she enjoyed camping, fishing, bowling, and crossword puzzles. Gerrie loved creating intricate scrapbooks. Her most prized scrapbook was of figure skater Sonja Henie's early career that was displayed in the Sonja Henie Museum in Norway. Geraldine met and married Ralph Lindahl in the early 60's. Together, they resided in the home they built together and enjoyed many Colorado outdoor activities. Geraldine is survived by sons, Bob (Anne) Blaicher of Hamilton, VA, Steve (Dana) Lindahl of Highlands Ranch, CO, Leif (Jennifer) Lindahl of Littleton, CO; brother, Robert (Barbara) Biallas of Westminster, CO; eight grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by parents, John and Rose Biallas; husband, Ralph Lindahl; brothers, Delmar and Leonard Biallas; and sisters, Eleanor Biallas, Josephine Sedroski and Gena King. Viewing will be held from 5-7 PM Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Holt Chapel of the Garden. Funeral service, 11AM Thursday, July 11, 2019, Holt Chapel of the Garden, 806 Macon Ave., Canon City, CO 81212 with interment to follow at Mountain Vale Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St Michael Church. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on July 6, 2019