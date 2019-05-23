Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holt Family Funeral Home
806 E. Macon Avenue
Canon City, CO 81212
(719) 275-4113
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Holt Chapel of the Garden
806 Macon Ave
Canon City, CO
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Holt Chapel of the Garden
806 Macon Ave
Canon City, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn Evans


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Glenn Evans Obituary
Glenn W. Evans went to be with our Lord on May 19, 2019 in Canon City, Colorado. He was born November 12, 1930 in Laurel, Delaware to Glenn and Ann Margaret (Workman) Evans. He was united in marriage to Hazel Evans for 64 years. Glenn is survived by his brothers, Ed (Lois) Evans of Delmar, DE, Francis (Betty) Evans of Canon City; sons, Steve (Brenda) Evans of Delmar, DE and Donald Evans of Canon City; 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel; and two sons, Tony and Terry. Visitation 9:00 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, Holt Chapel of the Garden, 806 Macon Ave, Canon City, CO 81212. Funeral service to follow at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Bay Area Puppy Raisers of Fremont County. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now