|
|
Glenn W. Evans went to be with our Lord on May 19, 2019 in Canon City, Colorado. He was born November 12, 1930 in Laurel, Delaware to Glenn and Ann Margaret (Workman) Evans. He was united in marriage to Hazel Evans for 64 years. Glenn is survived by his brothers, Ed (Lois) Evans of Delmar, DE, Francis (Betty) Evans of Canon City; sons, Steve (Brenda) Evans of Delmar, DE and Donald Evans of Canon City; 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel; and two sons, Tony and Terry. Visitation 9:00 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, Holt Chapel of the Garden, 806 Macon Ave, Canon City, CO 81212. Funeral service to follow at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Bay Area Puppy Raisers of Fremont County. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on May 23, 2019