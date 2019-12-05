|
Gloria Alleen Clark, long-time resident of Canon City, Colorado passed away in her home on December 1, 2019. Always in good health, Alleen, as she was known to her friends, suffered a stroke the day before Thanksgiving. Her daughter Gloria (Fred), grandson Steve, and son Lloyd Weldon Jr. were in attendance and stayed with her during the last days of her 94 years of healthy, happy life. A life shared with her late husband, Lloyd W. Clark. December 3 of this same year they would have celebrated 75 years of marriage. Lloyd went to be with the Lord in May 2013. Alleen was born to Beulah and Stark Reynolds on March 24, 1925 in Waco, Texas. She is survived by her younger sister Amelia Hanson, of Dallas, Texas. One of five children, she helped to raise her younger sister and contributed to the family finances. Alleen married Lloyd Clark in 1944 in Lubbock, Texas while Lloyd was on Christmas leave from the Air Force. They moved to Canon City in 1953 and began growing apples in North Canon's Orchard Park. Alleen worked in the orchards and maintained a household caring for her three children. Later on, Alleen became an in-home day care provider for children ranging from infancy to school age. Alleen was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Canon City, where she was a long term, devoted choir member. Alleen will be remembered as a kind person who always had a welcoming smile for others. She was someone who supported her friends. She made her home open to friends of her children and had a well-stocked refrigerator for them. She was a loyal Tiger booster and always willing to haul supporters of Tiger athletic teams to games. She loved to fish Blue Mesa Reservoir and is remembered for her canned Salmon. She was preceded in death by her son, Terry Wynn in 2016, and granddaughters, Stephanie Marie Stultz, in 1967 and Samantha Clark in 2012. She will be missed by her family and friends including four grandchildren, John (Karen), Jeff (Sue), and Steve Stultz, and Matthew (Sarah) Clark; eight great-grandchildren, Adrianne (Derick) Shong, Keith, and Matt Freeborn, Grant, Luke, and Davin Stultz, Chloe and Matt Clark Jr. Her great-great grandson, Brantley Espinosa adds to the mix and will carry her legacy forward. Appreciation to Sangre De Christo Hospice group. You were wonderful. Donations can be made in her honor to the Boys and Girls Club in Canon City. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Dec. 5, 2019