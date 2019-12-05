Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holt Family Funeral Home
806 E. Macon Avenue
Canon City, CO 81212
(719) 275-4113
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Alleen Clark

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Alleen Clark Obituary
Gloria Alleen Clark, long-time resident of Canon City, Colorado passed away in her home on December 1, 2019. Always in good health, Alleen, as she was known to her friends, suffered a stroke the day before Thanksgiving. Her daughter Gloria (Fred), grandson Steve, and son Lloyd Weldon Jr. were in attendance and stayed with her during the last days of her 94 years of healthy, happy life. A life shared with her late husband, Lloyd W. Clark. December 3 of this same year they would have celebrated 75 years of marriage. Lloyd went to be with the Lord in May 2013. Alleen was born to Beulah and Stark Reynolds on March 24, 1925 in Waco, Texas. She is survived by her younger sister Amelia Hanson, of Dallas, Texas. One of five children, she helped to raise her younger sister and contributed to the family finances. Alleen married Lloyd Clark in 1944 in Lubbock, Texas while Lloyd was on Christmas leave from the Air Force. They moved to Canon City in 1953 and began growing apples in North Canon's Orchard Park. Alleen worked in the orchards and maintained a household caring for her three children. Later on, Alleen became an in-home day care provider for children ranging from infancy to school age. Alleen was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Canon City, where she was a long term, devoted choir member. Alleen will be remembered as a kind person who always had a welcoming smile for others. She was someone who supported her friends. She made her home open to friends of her children and had a well-stocked refrigerator for them. She was a loyal Tiger booster and always willing to haul supporters of Tiger athletic teams to games. She loved to fish Blue Mesa Reservoir and is remembered for her canned Salmon. She was preceded in death by her son, Terry Wynn in 2016, and granddaughters, Stephanie Marie Stultz, in 1967 and Samantha Clark in 2012. She will be missed by her family and friends including four grandchildren, John (Karen), Jeff (Sue), and Steve Stultz, and Matthew (Sarah) Clark; eight great-grandchildren, Adrianne (Derick) Shong, Keith, and Matt Freeborn, Grant, Luke, and Davin Stultz, Chloe and Matt Clark Jr. Her great-great grandson, Brantley Espinosa adds to the mix and will carry her legacy forward. Appreciation to Sangre De Christo Hospice group. You were wonderful. Donations can be made in her honor to the Boys and Girls Club in Canon City. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -