Gloria "Jean" Smith went peacefully to be with Jesus on October 4, 2019. She was 83 years old. She is survived by her four children: Ron (Rose) Huff, Randall Huff, Valerie (Mark) Francomano, Jerry (Jenny) Huff, eight grandchildren and one great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents Armand and Marion Bashaw, her brother Joseph Bashaw, husband Lacy "Rob" Robertson and husband Richard Smith. Gloria Jean Bashaw was born on June 24, 1936 in Marquette, MI. Jean, as she preferred to be called, was raised with her brother in the snowy Upper Peninsula where she developed a love for the outdoors and became something of a tomboy. Jean studied at Emmaus Bible School and eventually became a nurse. In 1972 she moved with her husband Dale Huff to Colorado Springs, CO where they raised their four children. Jean's love of children and nurturing spirit led her to teaching vacation Bible school and child evangelism classes in her neighborhoods. Jean was a fan of the mountains and did several back country pack trips. Always the artist, Jean painted scenes from these mountains and various places around Colorado. She loved to travel and had visited all 50 states and much of Canada. She loved to take pictures and put together numerous photo albums. Jean loved her home on five acres in Penrose, CO, a veritable petting zoo with many exotic and cherished pets, where she was always creating something new to capture the imagination of her grandchildren. Jean loved her family. She spent as much time as she could with her children and grandchildren. Her grandchildren would tell her they could taste the love in her cookies and treats. Jean loved many things, but mostly she loved the Lord. She was always praying for her family. Her calm and easy demeanor made her a source of comfort and wisdom. In her last months she carried a little packet of Bible verses that she would read and share with others. We take great comfort in the knowledge that she is now with her Lord and Saviour in heaven, and we suspect that somewhere up there she is holding a paintbrush or a camera preparing the newest set of pictures for our next visit. Until then she will be missed.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Oct. 31, 2019