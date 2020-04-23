|
|
Grace Newey, 98, of Cañon City, passed away peacefully at Skyline Ridge Nursing Home on April 18, 2020. Grace was born February 25, 1922 to Herold L and Ruby (Rodeback) Bassett, in Lago, Idaho. She was the youngest of four children. She married Charles H Newey in 1947, in California. Charles, Grace and their three children moved to Cañon City in 1966. She went to work for St. Thomas More Hospital as a medical transcriptionist, then became Office Manager of CMMC for multiple doctors and retired in 1994. She loved playing piano, sewing, reading, genealogy, and family get-togethers. Grace is survived by her 2 children: Paul W. Sr. (Brenda) Newey, and Beverly (Seth Watson) Newey, both of Cañon City; Grandchildren: Paul Newey II, Dwight Newey, both of California, Lisa (Neno) Muhar of Velika Gorica, Croatia, Ryan (Robin) Newey, Shayne (Crystal) Newey, and Stephen (Tiffany) Rosandich IV, all of Cañon City; Fourteen great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, three brothers and sisters, and one son, Ledru Baker of Seal Beach, California. There will be no services held. With the ending of her journey here on earth, she will join her beloved husband in Lego, Idaho.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Apr. 23, 2020