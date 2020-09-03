1/1
Gregory Butler
Gregory Mark Butler, 71, returned home to heaven on August 30, 2020, where he was received by his parents, Wendel and Marjorie Butler and sisters, Nancy Hutchins and Karen Moyle. The world was blessed by his arrival on April 22, 1949 in Pittsfield, Illinois. He graduated high school in Evergreen, CO. in 1968. He enjoyed working with his hands, retaining employment within woodworking industries, creating many beautiful things personally and professionally. He retired from Lowe's in Pueblo, CO. He shared his patience and strength with every animal that crossed his path, guiding and training horses and lovingly teaching and protecting his dogs. His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his wife, Rinda (Spencer) Butler. He will forever be held in the hearts of his children, Michelle (Craig) Lutz, Joshua (Bonnie) Butler, Jacob (Sheila) Butler, Sara Smith, Lorena (Richard) Farrar, Michael Erickson II, Michelle (Neal) Williams; 22 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Ronald (Karen) Butler, Kathy Stull, John (Martha) Butler, Jimmy Moyle and Michael Smith. His life will be remembered and honored at 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 4, at Pioneer Park Pavilion in Florence, CO. We all see you strongly and gracefully riding off into the sunset, the wind blowing crisply on your skin, hat tipped forward to shade the orange and reds of the cresting sunlight on the mountain tops. With a tip of our hats, we all bid you farewell. Services have been entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
