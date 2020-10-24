Griffith James Davies III was born December 24, 1988, and took his own life October 10, 2020. He was a passionate, intelligent, creative and generous man who loved people well, but could not overcome the wounds this world gave him. He loved serving, giving and connecting to others, but too often neglected his own needs. Jim is survived by his son Aiden Maestas and wife Carly. He is survived by long time best friends Kale Mayberry, Blake Lathrop, and Leah Rohman; by his second bonus family Christopher, Jennifer, Joshua, Jeremiah and Matthew Harrigan. He is also survived by his tower of strength grandmother who raised him, Jeanne Crane and the Crane family: mom Julie, sister Kirsten, uncles Scott (Julie) ,Steve (Marta), Jeff and Russell (Myong Chu) Crane; cousins Heidi Leffler Rudnik and Joshua Crane. He was preceded in death by his faithful and loving grandfather, Lawrence Crane, and Aunts Susie and Cindy. If you want to remember Jim, to honor him - look for someone the world has called an outcast, a freak, a lost soul, someone the world has spit out into the cesspool of life and show them the love of Jesus that is in you. If we can do this, to search for "the least of these", as Jesus said, and share the gospel of grace we can partner with the Father by breaking the chains of oppression and heal the deep wounds and lies that the prince of the world repeated broadcasts in our ears: that we are "less than" and "shameful". Jim now has a perfect Father. He now finally has a perfect mind- no more scars or pain from this world. He now knows perfect peace and joy and it's all because Jesus loved him (and you and I) enough that He would leave His place in heaven, endure and in fact take on Himself the muck, mire, sin, hate, and evil of this world on Himself. In doing so Jesus took on Himself the justice, fury and judgment of God, so that anyone (Jim, or any of the "least of these") could experience infinite love, joy and peace in His presence by simply believing in his life, death, and resurrection. Rest in the arms of the Father, Jim; you are finally home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Aiden's future education. Contact Vineyard church for details.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store