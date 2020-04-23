Home

Harry Robert Buckles, Jr, 81, passed away on April 18, 2020 at his home in the West Mountains, surrounded by his loving family. For 36 years he enjoyed his work with Mountain Bell, US West and Century Link. He was a realtor in retirement and a rancher his entire life. An Eagle Scout, he was a member of Central Christian Church serving as an elder for many years. He loved hunting, fishing, camping and driving his dog Abby around the mountains. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harry Sr. and Ida Buckles and his son David. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marilyn Buckles, his daughter, Deborah (Dee) Salameno, granddaughters Rebecca Curry and Sarah (Travis) Lambert, great granddaughters Rion, Paris, Riley and Layla and extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers and food, it was his wish to have donations placed to Sangre de Cristo Hospice or Operation Christmas Child in his name.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Apr. 23, 2020
