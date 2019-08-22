Home

Heather Woolsey


1978 - 2019
Heather Woolsey Obituary
Heather Anne Woolsey (AKA Lydia Deetz), 41, passed away August 4, 2019 in Denver. Heather was born in Pueblo on February 16, 1978 to David (Sheila) Woolsey and Donna (Ernie) Tollis and attended school in Canon City. Heather is survived by her parents and her beautiful daughter Sofia Carlock as well as family and friends. Many thanks to Scott and Layla for their amazing comfort and help in this difficult time and for providing a forever home for Kirby. No services are planned at this time.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Aug. 22, 2019
